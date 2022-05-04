Points.com (PTS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Points.com (TSE:PTS – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:PCOM) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.01 per share for the quarter.

Points.com (TSE:PTS – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:PCOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$145.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$146.75 million.

Shares of Points.com stock opened at C$22.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$328.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -733.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$21.85 and a 200-day moving average price of C$21.29. Points.com has a one year low of C$17.38 and a one year high of C$24.13.

PTS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cormark dropped their price objective on Points.com from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Barrington Research initiated coverage on Points.com in a report on Monday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$22.00 price objective for the company.

Points.com Inc provides technology solutions to loyalty industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers Currency Retailing for its members to get more of their currency, whenever they need it; Travel Accrual for its members to book any hotel, car, or activity and earn currency; Everyday Accrual for members to earn currency on day-to-day purchases; Travel Rewards for members to redeem their currency for hotel stays and car rentals; Everyday Rewards for members to redeem their currency for more than travel; and Currency Utility for members to do so much more with currency.

