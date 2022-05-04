Points.com (PTS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Points.com (TSE:PTS – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:PCOM) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.01 per share for the quarter.
Points.com (TSE:PTS – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:PCOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$145.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$146.75 million.
Shares of Points.com stock opened at C$22.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$328.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -733.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$21.85 and a 200-day moving average price of C$21.29. Points.com has a one year low of C$17.38 and a one year high of C$24.13.
Points.com Company Profile (Get Rating)
Points.com Inc provides technology solutions to loyalty industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers Currency Retailing for its members to get more of their currency, whenever they need it; Travel Accrual for its members to book any hotel, car, or activity and earn currency; Everyday Accrual for members to earn currency on day-to-day purchases; Travel Rewards for members to redeem their currency for hotel stays and car rentals; Everyday Rewards for members to redeem their currency for more than travel; and Currency Utility for members to do so much more with currency.
See Also
- 3 Earnings Plays With Big Move Potential
- There Are Weeds In The Garden At Scotts Miracle-Gro
- It’s Time For FuboTV to Stand Out in the Sea of Streaming
- Landstar Systems Stock Can Bottom Down Here
- 3M Stock is Worth a Look Because of the Company it Keeps
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Points.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Points.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.