PolyPid (PYPD) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.68) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.19). During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.41) EPS. On average, analysts expect PolyPid to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
PYPD opened at $5.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.16 and a 200-day moving average of $5.79. The company has a market capitalization of $85.23 million, a P/E ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 0.83. PolyPid has a 1-year low of $3.92 and a 1-year high of $9.64.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PYPD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PolyPid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of PolyPid from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th.
About PolyPid (Get Rating)
PolyPid Ltd., a late-stage biopharma company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes products based on polymer-lipid encapsulation matrix (PLEX) platform to address unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate is D-PLEX100, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of sternal (bone) surgical site infections (SSIs), as well as for the prevention of abdominal (soft tissue) SSIs.
