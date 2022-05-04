Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.80.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Poshmark from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Poshmark in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Poshmark from $23.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Poshmark from $22.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on Poshmark from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd.

In related news, Director Hans Tung sold 110,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.18, for a total transaction of $1,457,391.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 300,266 shares of company stock worth $4,062,366.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of POSH. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Poshmark by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,668 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,465 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Poshmark by 169.0% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,310 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 7,734 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Poshmark by 43.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,414 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 2,838 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Poshmark by 87.3% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,960 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 9,303 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Poshmark by 92.3% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 32,300 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 15,500 shares during the period. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of POSH stock opened at $12.39 on Wednesday. Poshmark has a fifty-two week low of $10.65 and a fifty-two week high of $52.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.46. The stock has a market cap of $962.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.21 and a beta of 0.23.

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Poshmark had a negative net margin of 30.47% and a negative return on equity of 10.97%. The business had revenue of $84.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Poshmark will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, India, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2021, it had 7.6 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

