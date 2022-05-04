Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,220,000 shares, a drop of 15.7% from the March 31st total of 3,820,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 273,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.8 days. Approximately 9.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRLD. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $311,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $522,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 896,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,161,000 after purchasing an additional 170,542 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 7,230.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,109 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 1,208.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 113,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 104,676 shares during the period. 73.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Prelude Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of PRLD stock opened at $4.73 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.10. Prelude Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.54 and a fifty-two week high of $45.33. The company has a market capitalization of $225.30 million, a PE ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.71.

Prelude Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PRLD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.02). Research analysts expect that Prelude Therapeutics will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Prelude Therapeutics from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Prelude Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Barclays cut Prelude Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Bank of America cut Prelude Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.60.

About Prelude Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel precision cancer medicines to underserved patients. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Prelude Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prelude Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.