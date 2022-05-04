Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.17.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PINC. Zacks Investment Research raised Premier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Premier from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Premier in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Premier in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

Get Premier alerts:

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Premier by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 77,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,185,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Premier by 16.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Premier by 0.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 66,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Premier by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 69,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Premier by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 55,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. 67.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PINC opened at $36.01 on Wednesday. Premier has a 1 year low of $32.57 and a 1 year high of $42.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.28.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. Premier had a net margin of 17.42% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $347.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.10 million. The business’s revenue was down 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Premier will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Premier’s dividend payout ratio is 33.61%.

About Premier (Get Rating)

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.