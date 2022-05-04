Princess Private Equity Holding Limited (LON:PEY) Increases Dividend to €0.38 Per Share

Princess Private Equity Holding Limited (LON:PEY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of €0.38 ($0.40) per share on Friday, June 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Princess Private Equity’s previous dividend of $0.34. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON PEY opened at GBX 12.15 ($0.15) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 12.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 13.19. The company has a market cap of £8.40 million and a P/E ratio of 0.06. Princess Private Equity has a 1 year low of GBX 11.50 ($0.14) and a 1 year high of GBX 15.02 ($0.19).

About Princess Private Equity

Princess Private Equity Holding Limited specializes in private equity and debt investments in non-public companies or assets through privately negotiated transactions. The fund invests in primary and secondary fund investments, direct investments, and listed private equity. It makes private equity investments in buyout, venture capital, and special situation and private debt investments in mezzanine, second lien, or senior debt investments.

