Princess Private Equity Holding Limited (LON:PEY) Increases Dividend to €0.38 Per Share

Princess Private Equity Holding Limited (LON:PEY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of €0.38 ($0.40) per share on Friday, June 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Princess Private Equity’s previous dividend of $0.34. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
LON PEY opened at GBX 12.15 ($0.15) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 12.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 13.19. The company has a market cap of £8.40 million and a P/E ratio of 0.06. Princess Private Equity has a 1 year low of GBX 11.50 ($0.14) and a 1 year high of GBX 15.02 ($0.19).
