Priority Technology (PRTH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Priority Technology has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, analysts expect Priority Technology to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NASDAQ PRTH opened at $4.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.89. Priority Technology has a fifty-two week low of $4.35 and a fifty-two week high of $8.38.
PRTH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on Priority Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Priority Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd.
About Priority Technology (Get Rating)
Priority Technology Holdings, Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Small and Medium-Sized Businesses (SMB) Payments, Business-To-Business Payments, and Enterprise Payments. The company offers MX product line, including MX Connect and MX Merchant products, such as MX Insights, MX Storefront, MX Retail, MX Invoice, MX B2B and ACH.com, and others, which provides flexible and customizable set of business applications that helps to manage critical business work functions and revenue performance to resellers and merchant clients using core payment processing as our leverage point.
