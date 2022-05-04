Priority Technology (PRTH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Priority Technology has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, analysts expect Priority Technology to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ PRTH opened at $4.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.89. Priority Technology has a fifty-two week low of $4.35 and a fifty-two week high of $8.38.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Priority Technology by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 476,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,373,000 after acquiring an additional 7,772 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Priority Technology by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 128,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 11,522 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Priority Technology by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Priority Technology by 131.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 8,177 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Priority Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.97% of the company’s stock.

PRTH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on Priority Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Priority Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Small and Medium-Sized Businesses (SMB) Payments, Business-To-Business Payments, and Enterprise Payments. The company offers MX product line, including MX Connect and MX Merchant products, such as MX Insights, MX Storefront, MX Retail, MX Invoice, MX B2B and ACH.com, and others, which provides flexible and customizable set of business applications that helps to manage critical business work functions and revenue performance to resellers and merchant clients using core payment processing as our leverage point.

