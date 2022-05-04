ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ProPetro had a negative net margin of 6.20% and a negative return on equity of 6.45%. The firm had revenue of $282.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. ProPetro’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of PUMP opened at $14.21 on Wednesday. ProPetro has a twelve month low of $6.39 and a twelve month high of $16.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.81 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.09.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PUMP. R. F. Lafferty upped their target price on shares of ProPetro from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of ProPetro from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of ProPetro from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ProPetro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

In other news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total value of $473,218.47. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $783,380.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in ProPetro by 1,948.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 5,846 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in ProPetro by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ProPetro in the 4th quarter worth about $176,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in ProPetro in the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in ProPetro by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 27,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 6,723 shares during the period. 86.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides hydraulic fracturing and other related services. The company operates through Pressure Pumping and All Other segments. It offers cementing, acidizing, and coiled tubing services. The company serves oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American oil and natural gas resources.

