PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.50.

PRO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of PROS from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of PROS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of PROS from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PROS in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PROS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of PROS stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,925. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.58 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.44, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. PROS has a fifty-two week low of $23.08 and a fifty-two week high of $50.90.

PROS ( NYSE:PRO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.03. PROS had a negative net margin of 32.30% and a negative return on equity of 316.22%. The firm had revenue of $66.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.42) earnings per share. PROS’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that PROS will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PROS news, CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 34,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total value of $1,079,844.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 10.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of PROS by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 39,006 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in PROS by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 11,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in PROS by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,573 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in PROS by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in PROS by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,647 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.62% of the company’s stock.

PROS Holdings, Inc provides solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy worldwide. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management that enables businesses to optimize, personalize and harmonize pricing across the complexity of their go-to-market channels in the context of dynamic market and competitive conditions.

