PROS (NYSE:PRO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The software maker reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $66.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.44 million. PROS had a negative return on equity of 316.22% and a negative net margin of 32.30%. PROS’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.42) EPS. PROS updated its Q2 guidance to $(0.19)-(0.17) EPS.

Shares of PRO opened at $28.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -15.65 and a beta of 1.56. PROS has a twelve month low of $23.08 and a twelve month high of $50.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.44.

In other news, CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 34,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total transaction of $1,079,844.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 10.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRO. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of PROS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,518,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of PROS by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 718,531 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,744,000 after buying an additional 85,590 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of PROS by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 267,270 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,096,000 after buying an additional 75,322 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PROS by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 450,539 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,539,000 after buying an additional 24,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of PROS by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 48,610 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after buying an additional 16,193 shares during the last quarter. 98.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PRO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum raised PROS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on PROS from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised PROS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on PROS from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on PROS in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

PROS Holdings, Inc provides solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy worldwide. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management that enables businesses to optimize, personalize and harmonize pricing across the complexity of their go-to-market channels in the context of dynamic market and competitive conditions.

