PROS (NYSE:PRO) Upgraded by Craig Hallum to Buy

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Craig Hallum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $35.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock. Craig Hallum’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 22.21% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on PRO. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of PROS from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of PROS from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on PROS in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PROS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.50.

NYSE:PRO opened at $28.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.44, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -15.65 and a beta of 1.56. PROS has a fifty-two week low of $23.08 and a fifty-two week high of $50.90.

PROS ( NYSE:PRO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.03. PROS had a negative net margin of 32.30% and a negative return on equity of 316.22%. The business had revenue of $66.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.42) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that PROS will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 34,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total transaction of $1,079,844.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRO. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in PROS by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,520,742 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $121,430,000 after buying an additional 1,308,967 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of PROS by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,913,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,006,000 after buying an additional 368,133 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in PROS by 175.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 536,022 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,488,000 after acquiring an additional 341,276 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in PROS in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,518,000. Finally, Washington Harbour Partners LP bought a new position in shares of PROS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,480,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.62% of the company’s stock.

PROS Holdings, Inc provides solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy worldwide. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management that enables businesses to optimize, personalize and harmonize pricing across the complexity of their go-to-market channels in the context of dynamic market and competitive conditions.

