Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.47 EPS

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.47, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 12.72%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.11 EPS.

PRU opened at $109.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $41.26 billion, a PE ratio of 5.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $113.82 and a 200-day moving average of $112.05. Prudential Financial has a 52-week low of $94.51 and a 52-week high of $124.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This is an increase from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 24.73%.

In related news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 14,713 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,765,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 18,320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.47, for a total value of $2,225,330.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 81,975 shares of company stock valued at $9,821,709. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 1,672.2% in the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Prudential Financial from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Prudential Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Prudential Financial in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $131.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.46.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

