PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) EVP Staats Aaron C. Von Sells 1,800 Shares

PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.46, for a total transaction of $209,628.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,293 shares in the company, valued at $2,829,162.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of PTC opened at $114.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $106.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a PE ratio of 28.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. PTC Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.55 and a 52-week high of $153.73.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.27. PTC had a net margin of 25.54% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The firm had revenue of $505.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. PTC’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that PTC Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of PTC during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,302,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PTC during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,965,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of PTC by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 62,503 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,572,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of PTC by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 492,299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,973,000 after purchasing an additional 10,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of PTC by 600.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,612 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 15,956 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

PTC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of PTC from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PTC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet raised shares of PTC from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of PTC from $141.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of PTC from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.11.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers a set of capabilities that enable enterprises to digitally transform every aspect of their business with innovative solutions that are simple to create, easy to implement, scalable to meet future needs, and designed to enable customers to accelerate time to value; and Vuforia, which enables the visualization of digital information in a physical context and the creation of AR.

