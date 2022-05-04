PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) EVP Staats Aaron C. Von Sells 1,800 Shares

PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.46, for a total transaction of $209,628.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,293 shares in the company, valued at $2,829,162.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of PTC opened at $114.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $106.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a PE ratio of 28.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. PTC Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.55 and a 52-week high of $153.73.
PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.27. PTC had a net margin of 25.54% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The firm had revenue of $505.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. PTC’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that PTC Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.
PTC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of PTC from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PTC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet raised shares of PTC from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of PTC from $141.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of PTC from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.11.
PTC Company Profile (Get Rating)
PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers a set of capabilities that enable enterprises to digitally transform every aspect of their business with innovative solutions that are simple to create, easy to implement, scalable to meet future needs, and designed to enable customers to accelerate time to value; and Vuforia, which enables the visualization of digital information in a physical context and the creation of AR.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PTC (PTC)
- There Are Weeds In The Garden At Scotts Miracle-Gro
- It’s Time For FuboTV to Stand Out in the Sea of Streaming
- Landstar Systems Stock Can Bottom Down Here
- 3M Stock is Worth a Look Because of the Company it Keeps
- 3 Attractive Mid Cap Swing Trades
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.