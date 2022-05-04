PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.70) by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. PTC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 97.27% and a negative return on equity of 351.90%. The company had revenue of $148.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.83) EPS. PTC Therapeutics’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTCT traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.80. The company had a trading volume of 2,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,626. PTC Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $32.44 and a twelve month high of $45.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 679.17, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.03.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PTCT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $63.00 price target (down previously from $64.00) on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.70.

In related news, VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 17,935 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total value of $807,613.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Matthew B. Klein sold 897 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total value of $38,140.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 56,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,405,101.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,927 shares of company stock valued at $1,286,290. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PTCT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in PTC Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,515,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in PTC Therapeutics by 131.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 527,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,004,000 after acquiring an additional 299,114 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in PTC Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,858,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in PTC Therapeutics by 67,450.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 62,822 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 62,729 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in PTC Therapeutics by 107.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 25,854 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 13,418 shares during the period.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders. Its portfolio pipeline includes commercial products and product candidates in various stages of development, including clinical, pre-clinical and research and discovery stages, focuses on the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, such as rare diseases.

