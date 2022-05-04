Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) CEO Ralph Izzo Sells 9,883 Shares

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.95, for a total value of $681,432.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 464,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,011,416.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

On Friday, April 1st, Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total value of $696,158.52.

PEG stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $68.48. 18,980 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,977,469. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.54. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $58.96 and a 12 month high of $75.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.18.

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.21. Public Service Enterprise Group had a negative net margin of 6.67% and a positive return on equity of 12.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is -167.44%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.17.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

