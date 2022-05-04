Pulse Biosciences (PLSE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.51) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $0.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.54) EPS. On average, analysts expect Pulse Biosciences to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Pulse Biosciences alerts:

Shares of PLSE stock opened at $2.74 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.74. The firm has a market cap of $81.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.89. Pulse Biosciences has a one year low of $2.26 and a one year high of $29.16.

PLSE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Pulse Biosciences from $20.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com raised Pulse Biosciences to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pulse Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Pulse Biosciences in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on Pulse Biosciences from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.13.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 43.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 3.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pulse Biosciences by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Pulse Biosciences by 116.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Pulse Biosciences by 194.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.63% of the company’s stock.

About Pulse Biosciences (Get Rating)

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a novel bioelectric medicine company. It offers CellFX System, a tunable, software-enabled, and console-based platform that delivers nano second duration pulses of electrical energy to non-thermally clear targeted cells while sparing adjacent non-cellular tissue to treat a various medical condition by using its Nano-Pulse Stimulation technology.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Pulse Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulse Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.