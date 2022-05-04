Pulse Biosciences (PLSE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.51) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $0.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.54) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Pulse Biosciences to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of PLSE opened at $2.74 on Wednesday. Pulse Biosciences has a 1-year low of $2.26 and a 1-year high of $29.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.74.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PLSE shares. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Pulse Biosciences in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Pulse Biosciences from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Pulse Biosciences to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pulse Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Pulse Biosciences from $20.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.13.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 477.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,034,000 after buying an additional 102,566 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $288,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 194.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 2,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.63% of the company’s stock.

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a novel bioelectric medicine company. It offers CellFX System, a tunable, software-enabled, and console-based platform that delivers nano second duration pulses of electrical energy to non-thermally clear targeted cells while sparing adjacent non-cellular tissue to treat a various medical condition by using its Nano-Pulse Stimulation technology.

