PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $2.06 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for PulteGroup in a research report issued on Sunday, May 1st. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $2.06 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.11. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $57.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PulteGroup in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on PulteGroup from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Bank of America raised PulteGroup from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on PulteGroup from $63.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.67.

Shares of PHM opened at $43.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a PE ratio of 5.34, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. PulteGroup has a 12 month low of $39.61 and a 12 month high of $63.90.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 27.91% and a net margin of 14.58%. PulteGroup’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 303.2% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 504 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PulteGroup during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. First Command Bank lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 125.0% in the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in PulteGroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 15,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $740,164.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 7.35%.

PulteGroup declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

