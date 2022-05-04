Puma (ETR:PUM) Given a €110.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €110.00 ($115.79) price target on Puma (ETR:PUM – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on PUM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €123.00 ($129.47) price objective on shares of Puma in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Warburg Research set a €120.00 ($126.32) price objective on shares of Puma in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €106.00 ($111.58) price objective on shares of Puma in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €95.00 ($100.00) price target on shares of Puma in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €100.00 ($105.26) price target on shares of Puma in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Puma presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €108.09 ($113.78).

ETR:PUM opened at €70.92 ($74.65) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.59, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $10.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.19. Puma has a one year low of €62.38 ($65.66) and a one year high of €115.40 ($121.47). The firm’s fifty day moving average is €74.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is €92.33.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Greater China, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

