Purple Innovation (PRPL) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 10th. Analysts expect Purple Innovation to post earnings of ($0.31) per share for the quarter. Purple Innovation has set its Q1 2022 guidance at EPS and its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.09). Purple Innovation had a net margin of 0.56% and a negative return on equity of 8.41%. The company had revenue of $186.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Purple Innovation to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRPL traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.92. 4,609 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,533,597. Purple Innovation has a 1-year low of $3.97 and a 1-year high of $33.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $262.52 million, a P/E ratio of -13.30 and a beta of 1.74.

In other news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 1,797,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.23 per share, with a total value of $12,996,250.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders have purchased 3,907,545 shares of company stock valued at $27,392,550 in the last ninety days. 35.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 1.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 50,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 63.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 29.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 26,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 6,106 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 409,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,435,000 after buying an additional 7,032 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 495.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 8,870 shares during the period.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PRPL shares. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Roth Capital lowered shares of Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $10.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.36.

About Purple Innovation

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. The company also offers bases, foundations, sheets, mattress protectors, bed frames, seat cushions, weighted blankets, and duvets, as well as pet beds. It markets and sells its products through its e-commerce online channels retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through Purple retail showrooms.

