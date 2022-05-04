PVH (NYSE:PVH) Lowered to Positive at OTR Global

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at OTR Global to a “positive” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of PVH from $125.00 to $99.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of PVH from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of PVH from $100.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of PVH from $105.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of PVH from $140.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.29.

PVH stock traded down $1.59 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.42. 23,330 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,467,943. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. PVH has a 52 week low of $66.10 and a 52 week high of $125.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.07.

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The textile maker reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. PVH had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.38) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PVH will post 8.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PVH news, EVP Dana Perlman sold 455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $36,627.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,320,924.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PVH by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 61,231 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,691,000 after purchasing an additional 8,162 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in PVH by 135.2% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,761 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 6,186 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP increased its holdings in PVH by 62.4% in the first quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 3,801 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in PVH by 2,076.5% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 370 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in PVH by 24.1% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,724 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

