Pyxis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYXS) Short Interest Down 21.7% in April

Pyxis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYXS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 421,500 shares, a decline of 21.7% from the March 31st total of 538,500 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 103,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.
In other news, Director Mark Chin sold 1,745,761 shares of Pyxis Oncology stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.05, for a total value of $5,324,571.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PYXS. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pyxis Oncology during the 4th quarter worth about $21,326,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pyxis Oncology during the 4th quarter worth about $16,482,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Pyxis Oncology during the 4th quarter worth about $12,751,000. Hhlr Advisors LTD. purchased a new stake in Pyxis Oncology during the 4th quarter worth about $8,386,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Pyxis Oncology during the 4th quarter worth about $5,637,000. 61.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Pyxis Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pyxis Oncology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.
Pyxis Oncology Company Profile (Get Rating)
Pyxis Oncology, Inc, a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies to treat cancers. Its immune-oncology product candidates include PYX-106, an investigational fully human immunoglobulin G1 isotype siglec-15 targeting antibody for the treatment of thyroid cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and other solid tumors; and PYX-102, an investigational immune-therapeutic for treatment of solid tumors.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pyxis Oncology (PYXS)
- What’s Next For Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX)?
- 3 Earnings Plays With Big Move Potential
- There Are Weeds In The Garden At Scotts Miracle-Gro
- It’s Time For FuboTV to Stand Out in the Sea of Streaming
- 3M Stock is Worth a Look Because of the Company it Keeps
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Pyxis Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pyxis Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.