Pyxis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYXS) Short Interest Down 21.7% in April

Pyxis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYXS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 421,500 shares, a decline of 21.7% from the March 31st total of 538,500 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 103,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.

In other news, Director Mark Chin sold 1,745,761 shares of Pyxis Oncology stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.05, for a total value of $5,324,571.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Get Pyxis Oncology alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PYXS. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pyxis Oncology during the 4th quarter worth about $21,326,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pyxis Oncology during the 4th quarter worth about $16,482,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Pyxis Oncology during the 4th quarter worth about $12,751,000. Hhlr Advisors LTD. purchased a new stake in Pyxis Oncology during the 4th quarter worth about $8,386,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Pyxis Oncology during the 4th quarter worth about $5,637,000. 61.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PYXS traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $2.54. 8 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,877. Pyxis Oncology has a twelve month low of $2.40 and a twelve month high of $19.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.21.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Pyxis Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pyxis Oncology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Pyxis Oncology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pyxis Oncology, Inc, a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies to treat cancers. Its immune-oncology product candidates include PYX-106, an investigational fully human immunoglobulin G1 isotype siglec-15 targeting antibody for the treatment of thyroid cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and other solid tumors; and PYX-102, an investigational immune-therapeutic for treatment of solid tumors.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Pyxis Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pyxis Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.