Q1 2023 Earnings Forecast for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Issued By Raymond James (TSE:AP)

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Raymond James lowered their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report issued on Monday, May 2nd. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now anticipates that the company will earn $0.64 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.66. Raymond James also issued estimates for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.69 EPS.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported C$1.25 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$146.72 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a $0.146 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞.

