Q1 2023 Earnings Forecast for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Issued By Raymond James (TSE:AP)

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Raymond James lowered their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report issued on Monday, May 2nd. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now anticipates that the company will earn $0.64 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.66. Raymond James also issued estimates for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.69 EPS.
Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported C$1.25 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$146.72 million during the quarter.
See Also
- What’s Next For Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX)?
- 3 Earnings Plays With Big Move Potential
- There Are Weeds In The Garden At Scotts Miracle-Gro
- It’s Time For FuboTV to Stand Out in the Sea of Streaming
- 3M Stock is Worth a Look Because of the Company it Keeps
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.