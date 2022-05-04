Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Federal Signal Co. Increased by Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:FSS)

Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Federal Signal in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now forecasts that the conglomerate will post earnings per share of $0.46 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.44. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Federal Signal’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.30 EPS.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The conglomerate reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $301.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.64 million. Federal Signal had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share.

FSS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Federal Signal from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Federal Signal in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Federal Signal from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.20.

FSS opened at $34.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.14. Federal Signal has a twelve month low of $32.02 and a twelve month high of $48.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.64 and a beta of 0.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.50%.

In related news, CEO Jennifer L. Sherman bought 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.60 per share, with a total value of $96,880.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Federal Signal in the 4th quarter valued at $529,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Federal Signal during the 4th quarter worth $8,606,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Federal Signal by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 85,650 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,712,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its stake in Federal Signal by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 13,917 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 3,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Federal Signal by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 122,402 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,727,000 after purchasing an additional 28,725 shares during the last quarter. 91.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

