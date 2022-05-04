Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NYSE:MDC)

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of M.D.C. in a research report issued on Monday, May 2nd. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now expects that the construction company will earn $2.14 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.13. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating on the stock.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 11.24%. M.D.C.’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on M.D.C. from $49.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on M.D.C. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.67.

MDC opened at $38.46 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 7.20. M.D.C. has a one year low of $34.69 and a one year high of $63.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.20%. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.01%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 61.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 225,699 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,559,000 after acquiring an additional 85,920 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 93.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 747,189 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,808,000 after buying an additional 361,931 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 34,601 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,519 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 3,757 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 18,717 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 2,455 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.86% of the company’s stock.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

