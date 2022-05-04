Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for ON Semiconductor Corp Increased by B. Riley (NASDAQ:ON)

ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) – Analysts at B. Riley boosted their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for ON Semiconductor in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 2nd. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis now anticipates that the semiconductor company will earn $1.14 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.95. B. Riley also issued estimates for ON Semiconductor’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.29 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.34 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ON. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on ON Semiconductor from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on ON Semiconductor from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.35.

Shares of ON stock opened at $56.51 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. ON Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $34.01 and a 12-month high of $71.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.35. The company has a market capitalization of $24.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.73.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.17. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 31.73% and a net margin of 14.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other ON Semiconductor news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total value of $196,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 20,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,000 shares of company stock worth $2,696,770. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT purchased a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,516,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,992,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in ON Semiconductor by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 795,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,596,000 after purchasing an additional 37,974 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in ON Semiconductor by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,747,639 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,986,000 after purchasing an additional 225,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albar Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 253.7% in the 3rd quarter. Albar Capital Ltd now owns 429,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,643,000 after acquiring an additional 307,826 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

