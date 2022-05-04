Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Issued By KeyCorp

Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Charter Communications in a note issued to investors on Sunday, May 1st. KeyCorp analyst B. Nispel now expects that the company will earn $6.07 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $6.97. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Charter Communications’ Q3 2022 earnings at $6.91 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $7.99 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $27.86 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $33.53 EPS.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Charter Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $770.00 to $690.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Bank of America cut Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Charter Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Charter Communications from $650.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $691.40.

NASDAQ CHTR opened at $425.62 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69. Charter Communications has a 52 week low of $410.33 and a 52 week high of $825.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $547.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $609.71.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $6.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.51 by $0.39. Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 25.34%. The company had revenue of $13.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

About Charter Communications (Get Rating)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.