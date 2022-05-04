Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Bloomin’ Brands in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Slagle now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.64 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.67. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bloomin’ Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.64.

Shares of BLMN opened at $22.97 on Wednesday. Bloomin’ Brands has a 1 year low of $17.29 and a 1 year high of $31.08. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.71 and a 200-day moving average of $21.14.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 151.95%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 10th. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

In other Bloomin’ Brands news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 191,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total transaction of $4,613,902.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLMN. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 421.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 782 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 149.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in Bloomin’ Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Bloomin’ Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

