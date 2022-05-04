Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Issued By KeyCorp

Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Teleflex in a research report issued on Monday, May 2nd. KeyCorp analyst M. Mishan now anticipates that the medical technology company will earn $3.32 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.40. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Teleflex’s Q3 2022 earnings at $3.56 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.13 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $13.89 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $15.43 EPS.

TFX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Teleflex from $320.00 to $335.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $373.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $391.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Teleflex from $370.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $394.58.

NYSE TFX opened at $284.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.13. Teleflex has a 12-month low of $277.02 and a 12-month high of $428.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $335.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $331.01.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $641.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $631.89 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.87 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.22%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Teleflex by 3.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 817,677 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $307,044,000 after purchasing an additional 23,959 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Teleflex in the fourth quarter valued at $2,289,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 84.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,527 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,757,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,212 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,770,000 after buying an additional 4,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 3.1% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 67,793 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $25,528,000 after buying an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

