Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Airbnb, Inc. Reduced by KeyCorp (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) – KeyCorp reduced their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Airbnb in a research note issued on Monday, May 2nd. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson now expects that the company will earn $0.30 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.34. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Airbnb’s FY2022 earnings at $1.30 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.11 EPS.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.24. Airbnb had a negative net margin of 5.88% and a negative return on equity of 5.84%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.75) earnings per share. Airbnb’s quarterly revenue was up 70.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $185.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $206.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Airbnb from $178.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.51.

ABNB stock opened at $145.00 on Wednesday. Airbnb has a 52 week low of $129.71 and a 52 week high of $212.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -190.79 and a beta of 0.28.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABNB. Polen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,599,368,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Airbnb by 141.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,655,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,026,000 after purchasing an additional 5,069,443 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Airbnb by 67.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,295,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,778,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931,107 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Airbnb by 294.0% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,774,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,372,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Airbnb by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,210,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926,816 shares during the last quarter. 34.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 5,500 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.23, for a total value of $952,765.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 284,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,365,006.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 1,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.00, for a total transaction of $174,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 723,246 shares of company stock worth $118,858,067 in the last three months. Insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

About Airbnb (Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.