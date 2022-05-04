Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Lifted by Analyst

Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Celanese in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now expects that the basic materials company will earn $4.50 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $4.36. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Celanese’s Q4 2022 earnings at $4.78 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $18.15 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $19.90 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $21.90 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $24.20 EPS.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $5.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.48 by $1.06. Celanese had a return on equity of 50.03% and a net margin of 22.31%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.46 earnings per share. Celanese’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Celanese from $198.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Celanese from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Celanese from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler cut Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Celanese from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.50.

Celanese stock opened at $150.34 on Wednesday. Celanese has a 1-year low of $132.26 and a 1-year high of $176.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $142.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CE. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Celanese by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 17,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,959,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Celanese by 15.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 581,386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,580,000 after purchasing an additional 79,726 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Celanese by 2,095.4% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 74,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,271,000 after purchasing an additional 71,412 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Celanese in the fourth quarter valued at $5,254,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Celanese by 159.5% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 12,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 7,399 shares during the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Celanese news, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly acquired 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $141.74 per share, with a total value of $255,132.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 27th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.52%.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

