Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on QTWO. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Q2 from $135.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Q2 from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Q2 from $105.00 to $87.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Q2 from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Q2 from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $87.50.

Shares of NYSE:QTWO opened at $49.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.65 and a beta of 1.45. Q2 has a 1-year low of $49.01 and a 1-year high of $108.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.42.

Q2 ( NYSE:QTWO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). Q2 had a negative return on equity of 6.22% and a negative net margin of 22.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Q2 will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Barry G. Benton sold 5,835 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.76, for a total value of $342,864.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 53,502 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total value of $3,169,458.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 81,954 shares of company stock valued at $4,840,915. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QTWO. Richelieu Gestion PLC bought a new stake in Q2 in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Q2 by 86.9% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Q2 in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Q2 in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Q2 by 65.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Consumer Banking, a browser-based digital banking solution and comprehensive financial institution branded digital banking capabilities; Q2 Small Business and Commercial, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture.

