Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for AptarGroup in a research report issued on Monday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Rizzo now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.07 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.10. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AptarGroup’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.05 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.50 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.05 EPS.

ATR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on AptarGroup from $150.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AptarGroup in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on AptarGroup from $156.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.00.

Shares of ATR stock opened at $113.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $116.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.37. AptarGroup has a twelve month low of $109.55 and a twelve month high of $158.97. The company has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.63.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 6.75%. The company had revenue of $844.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $817.02 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 26th. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.20%.

In other news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 1,092 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total transaction of $128,648.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATR. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AptarGroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,411,000. Rivulet Capital LLC boosted its stake in AptarGroup by 55.5% in the 4th quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC now owns 1,860,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $227,862,000 after buying an additional 663,700 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in AptarGroup by 1,118.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 610,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,803,000 after buying an additional 560,593 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AptarGroup in the 4th quarter valued at $63,138,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in AptarGroup by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,159,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,207,000 after buying an additional 373,861 shares in the last quarter. 87.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AptarGroup Company Profile (Get Rating)

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of dispensing, sealing, and material science solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

