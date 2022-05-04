Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for Shenandoah Telecommunications Issued By BWS Financial (NASDAQ:SHEN)

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at BWS Financial lowered their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Shenandoah Telecommunications in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 2nd. BWS Financial analyst H. Khorsand now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.01. BWS Financial has a “Sell” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

SHEN has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Shenandoah Telecommunications in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. B. Riley lowered Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.67.

NASDAQ:SHEN opened at $19.68 on Wednesday. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 52-week low of $17.06 and a 52-week high of $61.53. The firm has a market cap of $984.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.21 and its 200 day moving average is $24.40.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.05). Shenandoah Telecommunications had a net margin of 378.97% and a return on equity of 1.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 100.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.57% of the company’s stock.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. Its Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky, via hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand, fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand, and fixed wireless network services under the Beam brand name.

