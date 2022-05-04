Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Casella Waste Systems, Inc. Increased by KeyCorp (NASDAQ:CWST)

Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Casella Waste Systems in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 2nd. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.40 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.37. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Casella Waste Systems’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 4.39%. The business had revenue of $234.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. Casella Waste Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CWST. StockNews.com cut Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet cut Casella Waste Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Casella Waste Systems from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd.

Shares of CWST opened at $76.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.37. Casella Waste Systems has a 1 year low of $62.47 and a 1 year high of $92.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 95.88, a PEG ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.96.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 1,025.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 919.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. 94.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Edwin D. Johnson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.76, for a total transaction of $907,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 106,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,647,606.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher Heald sold 3,243 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.34, for a total value of $228,112.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 141,475 shares of company stock valued at $11,268,667. 6.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

