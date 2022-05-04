Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Raised by Jefferies Financial Group

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Eastman Chemical in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $2.73 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.54. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Eastman Chemical’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.36 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.95 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on EMN. Citigroup cut their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $139.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating and issued a $114.00 price objective (down from $130.00) on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $138.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eastman Chemical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.00.

EMN stock opened at $104.95 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Eastman Chemical has a 1-year low of $98.24 and a 1-year high of $130.47. The stock has a market cap of $13.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.43.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($0.12). Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 7.59%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EMN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter worth $148,005,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 216.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 773,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,458,000 after acquiring an additional 528,864 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,053,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,215,615,000 after purchasing an additional 394,406 shares during the period. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,273,000. Finally, Conning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,390,000. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Christopher Moore Killian sold 14,738 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.75, for a total value of $1,809,089.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark K. Cox sold 4,858 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total transaction of $586,797.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 49.75%.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

