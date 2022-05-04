Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group

Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Mohawk Industries in a report released on Monday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now expects that the company will post earnings of $3.96 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $4.06. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mohawk Industries’ Q4 2022 earnings at $3.30 EPS.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

MHK has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America raised shares of Mohawk Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $190.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mohawk Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.00.

MHK opened at $153.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99, a P/E/G ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.29. Mohawk Industries has a 12 month low of $117.56 and a 12 month high of $231.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.49 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 172.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,252,000 after acquiring an additional 111,552 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 343,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,982,000 after purchasing an additional 121,047 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 88.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 2,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 77.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Mohawk Industries news, COO Chistopher Wellborn acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $135.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,357,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Rodney David Patton sold 506 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.76, for a total transaction of $73,248.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Mohawk Industries (Get Rating)

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.