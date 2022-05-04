Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. Increased by Telsey Advisory Group (NASDAQ:GIII)

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group increased their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now forecasts that the textile maker will post earnings of $2.40 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.29. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for G-III Apparel Group’s FY2023 earnings at $4.30 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.52 EPS.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The textile maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $748.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.17 million. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet raised shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:GIII opened at $27.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 2.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.23. G-III Apparel Group has a one year low of $22.50 and a one year high of $35.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.24.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,364,966 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $203,569,000 after purchasing an additional 135,328 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,601,761 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,273,000 after buying an additional 93,012 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 590.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,172,073 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,261 shares during the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP raised its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 84.0% in the 3rd quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 1,150,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,545,000 after acquiring an additional 525,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 801,961 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $22,166,000 after acquiring an additional 31,260 shares during the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Vice Chairman Sammy Aaron sold 60,000 shares of G-III Apparel Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.82, for a total transaction of $1,789,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Neal Nackman sold 15,000 shares of G-III Apparel Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total transaction of $435,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

