Q4 2022 Earnings Estimate for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited Issued By Cormark (TSE:AEM)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM – Get Rating) (NYSE:AEM) – Equities researchers at Cormark dropped their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note issued on Monday, May 2nd. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.55 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.74.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM – Get Rating) (NYSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.70 by C($0.12). The business had revenue of C$1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.18 billion.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on AEM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$83.00 to C$77.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James set a C$66.00 price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Eight Capital lifted their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$100.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$94.00 to C$99.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Agnico Eagle Mines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$91.64.

AEM opened at C$74.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of C$33.75 billion and a PE ratio of 26.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$76.14 and its 200-day moving average price is C$69.43. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 52-week low of C$58.02 and a 52-week high of C$89.95.

In other news, Senior Officer Ammar Al-Joundi purchased 3,200 shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$64.23 per share, with a total value of C$205,532.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 153,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$9,872,189.99. Also, Director Sean Boyd acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$66.75 per share, with a total value of C$667,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 178,269 shares in the company, valued at C$11,899,455.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is currently 50.97%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

