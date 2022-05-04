Q4 2022 Earnings Forecast for Moody’s Co. Issued By Oppenheimer (NYSE:MCO)

Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Moody’s in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst O. Lau now expects that the business services provider will earn $2.68 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.83.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.89. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 91.13% and a net margin of 35.61%. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.06 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Moody’s in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $375.00 to $331.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Moody’s from $360.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Moody’s from $439.00 to $417.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Moody’s from $400.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $381.46.

NYSE:MCO opened at $309.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $57.36 billion, a PE ratio of 29.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.18. Moody’s has a fifty-two week low of $287.01 and a fifty-two week high of $407.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $326.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $356.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Moody’s by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,818,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,616,166,000 after buying an additional 646,180 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,416,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,896,719,000 after purchasing an additional 222,009 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Moody’s by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,399,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,108,927,000 after purchasing an additional 26,067 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Moody’s by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,782,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,083,675,000 after buying an additional 68,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,014,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $730,094,000 after buying an additional 130,904 shares during the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. This is a boost from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is 26.52%.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

