Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for uniQure Increased by SVB Leerink (NASDAQ:QURE)

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink upped their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for uniQure in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 2nd. SVB Leerink analyst J. Schwartz now expects that the biotechnology company will earn $1.41 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.25.

Get uniQure alerts:

QURE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group raised shares of uniQure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on uniQure from $95.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of uniQure from $90.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on uniQure in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut uniQure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, uniQure presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.94.

uniQure stock opened at $15.92 on Wednesday. uniQure has a fifty-two week low of $14.29 and a fifty-two week high of $38.80. The company has a market cap of $739.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 17.09, a current ratio of 17.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.11.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.07). uniQure had a net margin of 62.90% and a return on equity of 64.35%.

In related news, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 3,405 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.72, for a total transaction of $56,931.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christian Klemt sold 4,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total value of $68,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,954 shares of company stock worth $333,630 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of uniQure in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of uniQure by 489.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of uniQure in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in uniQure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of uniQure in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. 81.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

uniQure Company Profile (Get Rating)

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other devastating diseases. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also engages in developing AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-210, a product candidate for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; AMT-260 for temporal lobe epilepsy; AMT-240, a preclinical product candidate for the treatment of autosomal dominant Alzheimer's disease; and AMT-161 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for uniQure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for uniQure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.