Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) Short Interest Up 21.2% in April

Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,370,000 shares, a growth of 21.2% from the March 31st total of 1,130,000 shares. Approximately 4.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 307,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days.

QTRX stock traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.10. The company had a trading volume of 769 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,567. Quanterix has a 52 week low of $21.13 and a 52 week high of $69.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.82. The stock has a market cap of $814.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.86 and a beta of 1.59.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.11. Quanterix had a negative return on equity of 12.58% and a negative net margin of 52.18%. The firm had revenue of $29.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Quanterix will post -2.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 1,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.97, for a total transaction of $47,699.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP David C. Duffy sold 3,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $97,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 11,889 shares of company stock valued at $363,224 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Quanterix by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 41,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 5,186 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Quanterix in the third quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 126.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 118,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,913,000 after acquiring an additional 66,267 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 7.6% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 662,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,966,000 after acquiring an additional 46,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Quanterix during the third quarter valued at approximately $629,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on QTRX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Quanterix from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Quanterix from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Quanterix from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Quanterix from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.60.

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, engages in development and marketing of digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

