Quanterix (QTRX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 10th. Analysts expect Quanterix to post earnings of ($0.64) per share for the quarter.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $29.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.00 million. Quanterix had a negative return on equity of 12.58% and a negative net margin of 52.18%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. On average, analysts expect Quanterix to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Quanterix alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:QTRX traded down $0.97 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.17. The company had a trading volume of 213 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,567. The stock has a market cap of $816.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.46 and a beta of 1.59. Quanterix has a one year low of $21.13 and a one year high of $69.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.82.

In other Quanterix news, CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 868 shares of Quanterix stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.79, for a total transaction of $25,857.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 886,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,423,015.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP David C. Duffy sold 3,266 shares of Quanterix stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.91, for a total value of $100,952.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,889 shares of company stock valued at $363,224. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 603,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,577,000 after acquiring an additional 24,526 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 569,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,136,000 after acquiring an additional 3,986 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 63.6% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 66,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after acquiring an additional 25,721 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 140.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 21,913 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 5,544 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on QTRX. Zacks Investment Research raised Quanterix from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Quanterix from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Quanterix from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Quanterix from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.60.

Quanterix Company Profile (Get Rating)

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, engages in development and marketing of digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Quanterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.