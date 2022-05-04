Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO) Short Interest Up 21.2% in April

Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,540,000 shares, an increase of 21.2% from the March 31st total of 2,920,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.1 days. Approximately 6.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Quantum by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 87,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 3,339 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Quantum by 115.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,504 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Quantum by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 27,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 3,679 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Quantum by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 3,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital raised its position in shares of Quantum by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 277,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. 80.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ QMCO traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $1.86. 3,685 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 579,001. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.23. The company has a market cap of $111.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 2.26. Quantum has a 12 month low of $1.84 and a 12 month high of $9.38.

Quantum ( NASDAQ:QMCO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $95.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Quantum will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley cut Quantum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quantum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on Quantum from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on Quantum from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Quantum from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th.

Quantum Corporation provides products for storing and managing digital video and unstructured data in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers StorNext software systems that enable high-speed ingest, editing, processing, and management of digital video and image datasets; and Scalar tape systems that provide long-term data storage facility to archive and preserve digital content for decades.

