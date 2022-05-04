RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM) Short Interest Update

RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, an increase of 21.0% from the March 31st total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Shares of NASDAQ RDCM traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $11.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,973. RADCOM has a 12-month low of $9.15 and a 12-month high of $14.70. The stock has a market cap of $160.46 million, a P/E ratio of -29.26 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.57.
RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. RADCOM had a negative net margin of 13.06% and a negative return on equity of 7.46%. The company had revenue of $11.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that RADCOM will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RADCOM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th.
RADCOM Company Profile (Get Rating)
RADCOM Ltd. provides 5G ready cloud-native network intelligence and service assurance solutions for telecom operators or communication service providers (CSPs). It offers RADCOM ACE, including RADCOM Service Assurance, a cloud-native, 5G-ready, and virtualized service assurance solutions, which allows telecom operators to gain end-to-end network visibility and customer experience insights across all networks; RADCOM Network Visibility, a cloud-native network packet broker and filtering solution that allows CSPs to manage network traffic at scale across multiple cloud environments, and control the visibility layer to perform analysis of select datasets; and RADCOM Network Insights, a business intelligence solution that offers insights for multiple use cases enabled by data captured and correlated through RADCOM Network Visibility and RADCOM Service Assurance.
