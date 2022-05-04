Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The insurance provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.41, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Radian Group had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 45.17%. The firm had revenue of $292.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE RDN opened at $22.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.22. Radian Group has a twelve month low of $19.17 and a twelve month high of $24.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. This is an increase from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.16%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Radian Group by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,046,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,535,000 after acquiring an additional 332,203 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Radian Group by 63.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 326,813 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,906,000 after acquiring an additional 127,315 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Radian Group by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 215,164 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,546,000 after acquiring an additional 56,104 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Radian Group by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 183,795 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,885,000 after acquiring an additional 60,685 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Radian Group by 85.2% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 174,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,692,000 after acquiring an additional 80,390 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on RDN. StockNews.com upgraded Radian Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays increased their price target on Radian Group from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Radian Group from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Radian Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Radian Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.58.

Radian Group announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to repurchase up to 9.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. Its Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management, contract underwriting, and fulfillment solutions.

