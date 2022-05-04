Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) Downgraded to C at TheStreet

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

RMBS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Rambus from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Rambus in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Rambus in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Rambus in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Rambus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.25.

Get Rambus alerts:

NASDAQ:RMBS opened at $26.25 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.50 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.93. Rambus has a 52-week low of $17.95 and a 52-week high of $33.75.

Rambus ( NASDAQ:RMBS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $91.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.01 million. Rambus had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 5.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Rambus will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.11, for a total value of $351,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles Kissner sold 40,000 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $1,122,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 145,886 shares of company stock worth $4,117,876. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Rambus by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 52,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Rambus by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Rambus by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 151,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,448,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in shares of Rambus by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 43,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Rambus by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 91,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rambus Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, China, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5, DDR4 and DDR3 memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; silicon IP comprising, interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced applications; and physical interface and digital controller IP to offer industry-leading, integrated memory and interconnect subsystems.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Rambus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rambus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.