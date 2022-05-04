Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) Short Interest Up 21.3% in April

Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 978,400 shares, a growth of 21.3% from the March 31st total of 806,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 345,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Shares of RTLR traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.02. 436 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 208,623. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Rattler Midstream has a 1 year low of $9.51 and a 1 year high of $14.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 3.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.50.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $99.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.39 million. Rattler Midstream had a return on equity of 2.93% and a net margin of 9.28%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rattler Midstream will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.56%. This is a boost from Rattler Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. Rattler Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 137.93%.

Several analysts have weighed in on RTLR shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Rattler Midstream from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Rattler Midstream from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rattler Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Rattler Midstream from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rattler Midstream currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC grew its stake in Rattler Midstream by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 31,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Rattler Midstream by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 31,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Rattler Midstream by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its stake in Rattler Midstream by 20.0% in the first quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Rattler Midstream by 3.2% in the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 65,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares during the period. 19.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rattler Midstream LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream and energy-related infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin. The company provides crude oil and water-related midstream services. As of December 31, 2021, it owned and operated 866 miles of crude oil, sourced water, and produced water gathering pipelines on acreage that overlays Diamondback Energy, Inc's core Midland and Delaware Basin development areas.

