Raymond James Downgrades Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) to Market Perform

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on LEG. StockNews.com raised Leggett & Platt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Leggett & Platt from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Leggett & Platt from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Leggett & Platt presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

Get Leggett & Platt alerts:

Shares of Leggett & Platt stock opened at $38.34 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.77. The stock has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Leggett & Platt has a 52 week low of $33.80 and a 52 week high of $59.16.

Leggett & Platt ( NYSE:LEG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 24.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Leggett & Platt will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert E. Brunner sold 6,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.89, for a total value of $236,295.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Leggett & Platt during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Leggett & Platt by 75.4% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Leggett & Platt by 398.8% in the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Leggett & Platt in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 139.2% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

About Leggett & Platt (Get Rating)

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for mattress foundations, adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to produce innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Leggett & Platt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leggett & Platt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.