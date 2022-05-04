Raymond James Lowers IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) to Underperform

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating) (TSE:IMG) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $2.25 price objective on the mining company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $3.00. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of IAMGOLD from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com lowered IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on IAMGOLD from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of IAMGOLD from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $3.50 to $2.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, IAMGOLD currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.35.

Shares of NYSE IAG traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 428,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,772,894. IAMGOLD has a 12-month low of $2.16 and a 12-month high of $3.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $981.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.89, a P/E/G ratio of 26.11 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.30.

IAMGOLD ( NYSE:IAG Get Rating ) (TSE:IMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The mining company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $294.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.07 million. IAMGOLD had a negative net margin of 22.09% and a positive return on equity of 1.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that IAMGOLD will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IAG. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 2.4% during the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 41,333,683 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $93,414,000 after buying an additional 976,149 shares in the last quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in IAMGOLD during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,851,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in IAMGOLD by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,421,046 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $20,098,000 after acquiring an additional 284,510 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in IAMGOLD in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,251,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,062,964 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,453,000 after purchasing an additional 40,760 shares during the last quarter. 49.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America, South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa; and Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the CÃ´tÃ© gold project, which covers an area of 586 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada.

